Light to moderate rainfall in UP
Light to moderate rain coupled with thundershowers occurred at few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. The eastern parts of the state received heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:51 IST
Light to moderate rain coupled with thundershowers occurred at few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. The eastern parts of the state received heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said. According to the MeT office here, Birdghat (Gorakhpur) and Jaunpur received 8 cm rainfall each in the last 24 hours, Hata (Kushinagar) 5 cm, Ghoshi (Mau), Akbarpur (Ambedkernagar) 4 cm each, Tarabganj (Gonda), Agra, Shahjahanpur, Auriya and Hamirpur recieved 3 cm rainfall each. It said rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in the state on Wednesday
The MeT also warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at some places in Uttar Pradesh
PTI SAB SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Hata
- Akbarpur
- Kushinagar
- Jaunpur
- Gorakhpur
- Shahjahanpur
- Tarabganj
- Gonda
- Agra
ALSO READ
Wall collapses in Shahjahanpur, five killed
AIIMS, Gorakhpur to start smart OPD from July 20
Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur
Adityanath surveys flood-hit areas in Gorakhpur, reviews COVID readiness in Ballia, Azamgarh
UP: Three held for murdering minor boy after kidnapping him in Gorakhpur