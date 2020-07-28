Light to moderate rainfall in UP

Light to moderate rain coupled with thundershowers occurred at few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. The eastern parts of the state received heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said. According to the MeT office here, Birdghat (Gorakhpur) and Jaunpur received 8 cm rainfall each in the last 24 hours, Hata (Kushinagar) 5 cm, Ghoshi (Mau), Akbarpur (Ambedkernagar) 4 cm each, Tarabganj (Gonda), Agra, Shahjahanpur, Auriya and Hamirpur recieved 3 cm rainfall each. It said rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in the state on Wednesday

The MeT also warned of moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at some places in Uttar Pradesh

PTI SAB SRY