Former Karnataka minister passes away due to coronavirus
Former Karnataka Minister Raja Madangopal Naik has died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kalaburagi, a health department official said on Tuesday. Naik, who had stints in Congress, BJP and the JD(S), was a minister in the Congress government headed by M Veerappa Moily. About a week ago, Naik developed health complications and tested positive for COVID-19, the official said..PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:24 IST
Former Karnataka Minister Raja Madangopal Naik has died of COVID-19 at a hospital in Kalaburagi, a health department official said on Tuesday. He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two sons.
"He was admitted to the ESIC hospital in Kalaburgi about a week ago and passed away on Monday," the official told PTI. Naik, who had stints in Congress, BJP and the JD(S), was a minister in the Congress government headed by M Veerappa Moily.
About a week ago, Naik developed health complications and tested positive for COVID-19, the official said..
ALSO READ
Cardinals owner Bidwill (COVID-19) released from hospital
Soccer-D.C. United v Toronto MLS game rescheduled for Monday after negative COVID-19 tests
A taxing problem: how to ensure the poor and vulnerable don’t shoulder the cost of the COVID-19 crisis
Karnataka Minister CT Ravi tests positive for COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in COVID-19 battle