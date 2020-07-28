Left Menu
Sheikhpura councillor threatens to kill Paswan in video, police launch probe

LJP district president Imam Gajali on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the Sheikhpura superintendent of police and demanded stern against Yadav. He said Yadav has publicly threatened in the video to shoot Paswan, the Union food, consumer affairs and public distribution minister with an AK-47 at Sheikhpura on Monday night.

PTI | Sheikhpura | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:22 IST
A video in which a councillor is seen threatening to shoot Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan with an AK-47 has gone viral on various social media platforms, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident. Sanjay Yadav, who is a councillor of Sheikhpura municipal council, is also seen in the video using expletives against the Union minister and his son, LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

He charged Paswan of not being able to provide ration cards to the poor and the needy. LJP district president Imam Gajali on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the Sheikhpura superintendent of police and demanded stern against Yadav.

He said Yadav has publicly threatened in the video to shoot Paswan, the Union food, consumer affairs and public distribution minister with an AK-47 at Sheikhpura on Monday night. SP Daya Shankar said Yadav has been absconding since the video became viral.

The SP said he has received the complaint and the video clip and police has begun its probe into the case. "Action will be taken as per law," he said. Sheikhpura falls under Jamui parliamentary constituency which is represented by Chirag Paswan in Lok Sabha. The Paswans therefore visit the area frequently.

