Hindu convention to be held online due to COVID-19

The forthcoming All India Hindu Rashtra convention will be held online this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior functionary said on Tuesday. The conventions have been held in Goa since the last eight years.

Various Hindutva leaders, organisations and others will participate in the programme, he said. "The convention would be held 'online' during July 30 to August 2 and from August 6 to 9," said Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) which organises the conclave.

Resolutions in the interest of Hindus will be passed, he said..