Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases cross 26,000 mark; 167 recover, 4 die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district crossed the 26,000 mark and reached 26,032 on Tuesday with addition of 156 patients, state Health department said. The death toll rose by four to 1,583.

With 167 patients--147 from the city and 20 from rural ares--being discharged in the day, the count of recovered cases in the district went up to 21,001, it said. Of the 156 cases, 147 cases were reported from the limits of Ahmedabad city and the rest nine from rural areas.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the number of recovered cases stood at 20,266, which is 82.2 per cent of the total cases. The number of active cases in Ahmedabad is 2,845, which is 11.5 per cent of the total cases, as per the health bulletin issued by the AMC.

The west zone remains the worst-affected with 461 cases, followed by 447 cases in the north west zone and 433 cases in the south west zone, it said. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad rose to 1,237 with 9 new cases, officials said, adding that there are 107 active cases.

The death toll in rural Ahmedabad stands at 58, they said.