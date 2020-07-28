Left Menu
R'than: 3 govt officials held for taking bribe

In another incident, Lakshmi Narayan, an assistant sub-inspector posted at Shyam Nagar police station here, was arrested taking bribe of Rs 10,000, the official said. The accused had demanded the bribe to influence an ongoing investigation, he said..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:16 IST
Three government employees were arrested for taking bribe in separate incidents in Rajasthan on Tuesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. In Sri Ganganagar, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department, Dhanraj was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for not taking action against a flour mill owner, he said.

In Jaipur, a clerk posted at a POCSO court –- identified as Kamlesh Kumar Meena -- was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 3,000, the ACB official said. In another incident, Lakshmi Narayan, an assistant sub-inspector posted at Shyam Nagar police station here, was arrested taking bribe of Rs 10,000, the official said.

