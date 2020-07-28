Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh s Sukma district

Three lower-rung Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday. The rebels, identified as Madkam Joga (23), Madvi Mukka (28) and Madvi Deva (32), were arrested from a forest near Kolaiguda village under Bheji police station limits on Monday, a police official here said.

A joint of team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) was involved in apprehending them, he added. The three were allegedly involved in a Maoist attack on a police team near Bodhrajpadar village in the area in October 2018, the official said.

They were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail under judicial custody, he added..