COVID-19: KDMC acts against pvt hosp for irregularities

COVID-19: KDMC acts against pvt hosp for irregularitiesPTI | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:59 IST
The Kalyan Dombivali MunicipalCorporation on Tuesday withdrew the recognition of a privatehospital as a COVID-19 facility for overcharging patients tothe tune of Rs 9.36 lakh and also for not following treatmentprotocol laid down by ICMR, a senior official said
KDMC PRO Madhuri Phopale said the hospital has beenbarred from admitting new patients till August 31 or till suchtime that it refunds patients who got inflated bills
A civic official has been appointed as administratorto oversee the treatment of patients admitted there currently,she added.
