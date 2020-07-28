COVID-19: KDMC acts against pvt hosp for irregularities

The Kalyan Dombivali MunicipalCorporation on Tuesday withdrew the recognition of a privatehospital as a COVID-19 facility for overcharging patients tothe tune of Rs 9.36 lakh and also for not following treatmentprotocol laid down by ICMR, a senior official said

KDMC PRO Madhuri Phopale said the hospital has beenbarred from admitting new patients till August 31 or till suchtime that it refunds patients who got inflated bills

A civic official has been appointed as administratorto oversee the treatment of patients admitted there currently,she added.