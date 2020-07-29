Left Menu
Four robbers arrested after shootout: Police

After getting the information about the robbers fleeing in an i20 car, several police teams swung into action and traced them to be sitting in the car at Shadipur Metro station near Patel Nagar. As the bike-borne policemen intercepted the car, the driver tried to speed away after hitting one of the police bikes, while four other occupants of the car came out of it and tried to run away, said police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:23 IST
Four men allegedly involved in opening fire at a police team chasing them as they tried to flee after making an abortive robbery bid at a jewelry shop in West Delhi have been arrested, an official said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sachin Jangra (31), Manish Sharma (22), both residents of Najafgarh and Sehjad (21) and Mohammad Anas (22), both belonging to Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, they said. The incident of robbery took place at a jewellery shop in Tilak Nagar on Monday evening when the four entered a jewellery shop in Tilak Nagar and tried to loot it, but their attempt was foiled due to resistance by shop owner, his employees and customers.

Following the resistance, Anas fired at a customer and the gang fled from the shop, said police. After getting the information about the robbers fleeing in an i20 car, several police teams swung into action and traced them to be sitting in the car at Shadipur Metro station near Patel Nagar.

As the bike-borne policemen intercepted the car, the driver tried to speed away after hitting one of the police bikes, while four other occupants of the car came out of it and tried to run away, said police. The policemen, besides, overpowering the driver, chased the four, two of whom sneaked into a house at South Patel Nagar.

As the police cordoned the house, one of the accused fired at police team, which fired back and managed to arrest them. Central district’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia too had managed to reach the spot by then and participated in the operation, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Meena.

Manish, the fourth accused, was also tracked down and arrested from Uttam Nagar area later, the officer said, adding their fifth accomplice Nadeem is still on run..

