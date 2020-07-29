CSIO, AMESYS INDIA develop microorganism decontamination box

Chandigarh [India], July 29: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) along with AMESYS INDIA has developed 'Suraksha', a microorganism decontamination box. Both UVC light and heat are used in the box and it can sanitize an object in 10-15 minutes.

In the wake of coronavirus spread, the fear of contracting the infection from touching anything has grown. Nowadays, as a precautionary measure, people are wiping doors, handles, and switches repeatedly. Recently, two students of IIT Guwahati built a device that can be used to disinfect objects. The duo--Shubham Yennawar and Anant Mittal-- made the nano Ultra-Violet (UV) device i.e. the UV Astra, which is capable of sterilising any surface and can kill bacteria within a few seconds. (ANI)