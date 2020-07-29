Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:34 p.m.

A 40-year-old man, who had tested coronavirus positive, allegedly committed suicide at a COVID-19 facility in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, police said. 12:15 p.m.

Tobacco use accelerates transmission of COVID-19: Health ministry. 11:44 a.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 29,000 mark after 1,068 fresh cases reported; toll rises to 159 with five more deaths: Health Department. 11:29 a.m.

Manipur reports first COVID-19 death. 11:08 a.m.

91 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 1,330. 11:07 a.m.

China sees over 100 COVID-19 cases for first time in over 3 months amidst fear of second wave. 10:58 a.m.

Single-day spike of 48,513 COVID-19 cases, 768 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 15,31,669, death toll to 34,193: Government. 10:40 a.m. West Bengal wears deserted look on 3rd day of biweekly total lockdown.

10:30 a.m. US President Donald Trump defends use of hydroxychloroquine, says it works in early stages of COVID-19 infection.

10:06 a.m. Complete lockdown on weekends in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.