Governor returns assembly session proposal again, Gehlot visits Raj Bhawan

Now, I am only going to have tea with him,” Gehlot told party workers at the state Congress office before heading for the Raj Bhawan. The state Cabinet had resent a proposal to the Governor on Monday, sticking to the July 31 date for holding a session and refusing to mention that it planned to hold a trust vote.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra after he returned for the third time the state government's proposal to convene an assembly session. "The love letter has already come. Now, I am only going to have tea with him," Gehlot told party workers at the state Congress office before heading for the Raj Bhawan.

The state Cabinet had resent a proposal to the Governor on Monday, sticking to the July 31 date for holding a session and refusing to mention that it planned to hold a trust vote. While returning the earlier version of the proposal the Governor had suggested that the session can be called at short notice if the government says seeking a confidence vote is on the agenda.

"You have sent the letter a third time. What do you want? Tell us, so that we work in that manner," Gehlot said in his address at the Pradesh Congress Committee office, where Govind Singh Dotasara formally took over as the new chief of the state unit. The chief minister told party workers that there is nothing to worry over as the Congress top leadership is with them.

His meeting with the Governor -- the second in recent days -- lasted for about 15 minutes. PTI AG SDA ASH ASH.

