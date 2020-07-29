Left Menu
Mumbai Police summons Gaurav Kapur, Roushan Abbas in fake followers case

Former IPL commentator cum host Gaurav Kapur and radio jockey Roshan Abbas have been summoned by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police to in connection with the alleged fake followers' case, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:56 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Former IPL commentator cum host Gaurav Kapur and radio jockey Roshan Abbas have been summoned by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police to in connection with the alleged fake followers' case, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources in the Mumbai Police, the two have been summoned to record their statement in the case.

The SIT had earlier informed the media that 25 people have been verified in the fake social media followers case, but refused to disclose the names of people involved, saying that it may hamper the investigation in the matter. The Mumbai Police had, last week, arrested 29-year-old Kashif Mansoor in fake social media followers case for allegedly selling fake followers. As per the Mumbai Police, Mansoor, a civil engineer, has completed 25,000 orders to date and sold 2.3 crore fake followers.

Earlier, Mumbai Police arrested a man who made a fake profile of Bollywood playback singer and claimed that he manages her social media accounts. The accused had allegedly contacted some Bollywood personalities and claimed he can increase their social media followers the way he increased the singer's followers. During the investigation, the SIT found about 100 companies selling fake social media followers.

The agency has recorded around 20 statements in the matter. Notably, the SIT has also written to France government (via MEA) and sought details of FollowersKart, one of the main accused companies (France-based). (ANI)

