Couple found hanging from tree in UP
A newly married couple was found hanging from a tree in Nagla Bora Vasundhara village here, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of Santosh (21) and Shivani (20) were found Tuesday evening, Circle Officer, Jalesar, R N Singh said. The duo had got married five months ago, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR SAB SRYPTI | Etah | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:31 IST
The duo had got married five months ago, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The woman’s uncle, however, alleged that the couple was murdered.
Singh said the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SAB SRY
