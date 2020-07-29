Assailants loot Rs 2 lakh from gas agency owner in Bulandshahr

Some unidentified assailants looted Rs two lakh and a two-wheeler from the owner of a gas agency in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night under Kotwali police station limits, they said.

Jaiprakash, a resident of Yamunapuram colony who runs Durga Gas Agency on Chandpur road, was returning home with his manager when around 5 people attacked and looted them. On receiving information, police officials reached the spot and launched a search for the culprits.