Assailants loot Rs 2 lakh from gas agency owner in Bulandshahr
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:11 IST
Some unidentified assailants looted Rs two lakh and a two-wheeler from the owner of a gas agency in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night under Kotwali police station limits, they said.
Jaiprakash, a resident of Yamunapuram colony who runs Durga Gas Agency on Chandpur road, was returning home with his manager when around 5 people attacked and looted them. On receiving information, police officials reached the spot and launched a search for the culprits.
