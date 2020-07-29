Two held for stealing vehicles in Navi Mumbai
Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing autorickshaws and motorcycles for joy rides and abandoning the vehicles after running out of fuel in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:30 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing autorickshaws and motorcycles for joy rides and abandoning the vehicles after running out of fuel in Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The police nabbed 20-year-olds Ashok Utale, an electrician and Abhishek Borade, a driver, from New Panvel and Turbhe MIDC respectively, senior inspector Ajaykumar Landge said.
The duo would allegedly steal autorickshaws and two- wheelers and go on a joy ride, before abandoning the vehicles once they run out of fuel, the official said. The accused were also involved in breaking into a paan shop and stealing cigarettes, he said.
At least four autorickshaws, four motorcycles and cigarettes all valued at Rs 4.30 lakh were recovered, the official said. Cases have been registered against the accused at Panvel city, Kalamboli and Taloja police stations, he added.
