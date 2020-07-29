Left Menu
Development News Edition

New education policy 'unilateral' drive to destroy Indian education: CPI(M)

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly denounces the Union Cabinet decision to unilaterally impose a New Education Policy and rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development," the CPI(M) said in a statement. "Education is in the Concurrent List in our Constitution.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:16 IST
New education policy 'unilateral' drive to destroy Indian education: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Wednesday opposed the new National Education Policy introduced by the government and termed it an "unilateral drive to "destroy Indian education". The party alleged that Parliament has been completely bypassed in the process of forming the policy.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said. A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new policy to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year.

The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same. "The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly denounces the Union Cabinet decision to unilaterally impose a New Education Policy and rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"Education is in the Concurrent List in our Constitution. It is a gross violation by the Central government to impose a New Education Policy unilaterally bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments,¨ it said. It also said that any new policy of such nature needs to be discussed in Parliament and this was assured by the government earlier.

¨This unilateral drive is to destroy the Indian education system with a policy that seeks greater centralization, communalization and commercialization of Indian education. "The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly protests against this move by the BJP Central government. The Polit Bureau demands that a thorough discussion in Parliament be held before implementation begins," it said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...

North MCD issued defamation notices of Rs 1 crore against us, claim Atishi and Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha claimed Wednesday that the Leader of the House of the BJP-ruled North MCD, Yogesh Kumar, has sent defamation notices of Rs 1 crore to them for alleging corruption in municipal corporations. N...

Coal India arm MCL logs its highest single day coal despatch

Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd MCL on Wednesday said it posted its highest-ever single day coal despatch of 5,17,448 tonnes on July 28. MCL despatched 92 rakes to its consumers -- Ib Valley 42 and Talcher 50 -- a record in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020