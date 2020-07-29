Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all ECoR coaches

Taking a step in the direction of environmental cleanliness, bio-toilets have been fitted in all 3,247 coaches under the East Coast Railway (ECoR), that convert human waste into water and bio-gasses, a statement from the ECoR said on Wednesday. "In order to continue its efforts to provide clean and eco-friendly travel and fulfilling its commitment towards the "Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat" campaign, the ECoR has successfully completed the installation of bio-toilets in trains in all 3,247 coaches, including 2,534 ICF coaches, and 713 LHB coaches. These bio-toilets convert human waste into water and bio-gases with the help of bacteria, along with a Venturi system invented by ECoR for better ventilation of fresh air in the units. This mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in the sustainable management of solid waste," read the statement.

As per the statement, the installation of the bio-toilets would not only help maintain cleanliness by preventing the discharge of human waste on railway tracks but also protect tracks from corrosion, thereby reducing the cost of maintenance of Railway assets and improving the safety of train operation. "In addition to all this, the Venturi system concept will ensure cross ventilation of fresh air in the toilets. It will overcome the issue of the foul smell that may come from the bio-toilets. The ECoR is also providing a soft flush system in bio-toilets for easy flushing out of waste. Litter bins are provided in each toilet fitted with bio-tanks to avoid dumping of waste into toilet pans," the statement added.

For awareness of passengers about the proper use of bio-toilets, pictorial messages are displayed in coaches about Do(s) and Don't(s) activities. (ANI)