Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all ECoR coaches

Taking a step in the direction of environmental cleanliness, bio-toilets have been fitted in all 3,247 coaches under the East Coast Railway (ECoR), that convert human waste into water and bio-gasses, a statement from the ECoR said on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:04 IST
Bio-toilets, Venturi system installed in all ECoR coaches
Bio-toilets and Venturi systems that have been fitted in all East Coast Railway coaches. . Image Credit: ANI

Taking a step in the direction of environmental cleanliness, bio-toilets have been fitted in all 3,247 coaches under the East Coast Railway (ECoR), that convert human waste into water and bio-gasses, a statement from the ECoR said on Wednesday. "In order to continue its efforts to provide clean and eco-friendly travel and fulfilling its commitment towards the "Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat" campaign, the ECoR has successfully completed the installation of bio-toilets in trains in all 3,247 coaches, including 2,534 ICF coaches, and 713 LHB coaches. These bio-toilets convert human waste into water and bio-gases with the help of bacteria, along with a Venturi system invented by ECoR for better ventilation of fresh air in the units. This mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in the sustainable management of solid waste," read the statement.

As per the statement, the installation of the bio-toilets would not only help maintain cleanliness by preventing the discharge of human waste on railway tracks but also protect tracks from corrosion, thereby reducing the cost of maintenance of Railway assets and improving the safety of train operation. "In addition to all this, the Venturi system concept will ensure cross ventilation of fresh air in the toilets. It will overcome the issue of the foul smell that may come from the bio-toilets. The ECoR is also providing a soft flush system in bio-toilets for easy flushing out of waste. Litter bins are provided in each toilet fitted with bio-tanks to avoid dumping of waste into toilet pans," the statement added.

For awareness of passengers about the proper use of bio-toilets, pictorial messages are displayed in coaches about Do(s) and Don't(s) activities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Federal officers pulling out of Portland -U.S. Homeland Security, Oregon governor

Federal troops will begin a phased withdrawal from downtown Portland, ceding some security functions to Oregon state troopers and local law enforcement after two months of protests, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Oregon Govern...

903 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala

Nine hundred and three COVID-19 cases and 641 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, the state Health Minister KK Shailaja informed today. The states coronavirus tally now stands at 21,797 which includes 10,353 active cases and 11...

Conquering fear is first step to defeat COVID-19, says MP

EDS CORRECTING DATE IN PARA-II Bengaluru, July 29 PTI Lok Sabha member from Mandya and film actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recovered from coronavirus, said on Wednesday that conquering the fear of the infection was the first step in t...

TN reports 6,426 COVID-19 cases,82 fatalities;recovery rate up

Eds Combining related stories Chennai, Jul 29 PTI Tamil Nadus COVID-19 infection count rose to 2,34,114 with the addition of 6,426 fresh cases on Wednesday, while the death toll surged to 3,741 with 82 fatalities. The government said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020