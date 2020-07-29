Left Menu
Landmark policy decision will play unprecedented role in building 'New India': Amit Shah on NEP 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a "landmark policy decision" which will play an unprecedented role in the building of a "New India".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:28 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a "landmark policy decision" which will play an unprecedented role in the building of a "New India" . In a series of tweets, Shah said NEP 2020 will ensure that quality education will reach students of every section of the society.

"Education is the foundation of any nation and for the last 34 years, India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy. I express my gratitude to PM @NarendraModi and @DrRPNishank on this landmark policy decision which will play an unprecedented role in building of a #NewIndia," Shah said in a tweet. "Objective of National Education Policy 2020 is to bring in a huge transformational change in the Indian Education system through holistic and multidisciplinary approaches. Focus on different aspects will lead to the overall development of the children across the country. #NEP2020," he added.

Highlighting the features of NEP 2020, Shah tweeted, "#NEP2020 will also have the provision of academic credit bank, increased investment in education system, internationalism of education, special education zone for disadvantaged regions, upgradation of KGBV's to 12 grade and an increased focus on Lok Vidya & the use of technology." "#NEP2020 brings in various features like 5+3+3+4 system in school education, introduction of new 4-year courses, single point common regulatory system, fee fixation & common norms within board regulatory framework; along with multiple entry & exit points in higher education," he added.

He further said "Modi govt's #NEP2020 ensures that quality education will reach students of every section of the society, a special joint task force will be constituted to ensure the same. To increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education, continuous & strategic steps will be taken." "No nation in the world can excel by giving up its culture & values. The aim of PM @NarendraModi's #NEP2020 is to create an education system which is deeply rooted in Indian ethos and can rebuild India as a global knowledge superpower, by providing high-quality education to all," he added.

Shah said that it is a "remarkable day" in the history of the Indian education system. "A truly remarkable day in the history of Indian education system! Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, Union Cabinet today approved 'New Education Policy 2020' for the 21st century. This brings in much needed historic reforms in both School and Higher Education," Shah said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a "new education policy for 21st century" has been approved by the cabinet today.

"Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to the new education policy for the 21st century. It is important as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy. I am confident that this will be welcomed by entire society and nation as well as the world's educators," he said. (ANI)

