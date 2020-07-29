Shops to remain open for five days in Indore for festivals

Left Menu
PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:54 IST
The district administration in Indore, worst hit by the Covid-19 outbreak in Madhya Pradesh, has decided to allow opening of all shops for five days from Thursday for upcoming festive season. The administration had earlier introduced a "left- right" system for business establishments in Indore, which will be relaxed for the next five days, excluding Sunday.

As per this alternate arrangement, shops on the right side of roads were allowed to open on one day and those on left side the next day. "This system has now been relaxed for five days from July 30 to August 4 (excluding August 2)," collector Manish Singh said in an order.

Curfew would remain in force on August 2 as per the orders issued by the state government, it said, adding that essential services would be exempted. On Wednesday, the number of cases in Indore rose by 74 to 7,132 while the death toll in the district mounted to 308, officials said.

