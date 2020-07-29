Left Menu
Deadlock ends, Rajasthan Assembly session from Aug 14

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:33 IST
The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14

“The Rajasthan Governor has approved the Cabinet proposal to call the assembly session from August 14,” a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said

"He also gave verbal directions to make the necessary arrangements for the prevention of COVID-19 spread during the session,” the spokesperson added.

