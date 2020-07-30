Left Menu
All India news schedule for Thursday, July 30-- Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth to jointly inaugurate Mauritius' new Supreme Court building at noon-Health ministry press conference at 4 pm-ICMR seminar on novel ideas on science and ethics of vaccines at 4:30 pm NORTH-Political developments in Rajasthan

-Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion SOUTH -Tamil Nadu CM to meet medical panel, might decide on extending lockdown EAST -Flood-related stories from Assam and Bihar-Mizoram govt mulling re-introduction of Middle School Leaving Certificate board exam after a gap of about 10 years WEST-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to address people of the state on COVID-19 situation at 11 am-Low-key Ganesh festival to hit livelihood of idol makers PTIDV

