10 arrested in connection with Khowai gangrape case: DIG

The group has appealed to all sections of people to stand bravely against the incidents of rape and put up posters in social media - Facebook, WhatsApp - to stop violence against women. "We want fast disposal of the rape cases and exemplary punishment of the rapists.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:03 IST
Ten persons have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Tripuras Khowai district, a senior police officer said on Thursday. DIG, Northern Range, Soumitra Dhar said the girl in her complaint said that five persons have raped her in a jungle in Khasiamangal area of the district on July 21.

Dhar said the police has arrested 10 people including three for raping the girl and the rest had either collaborated or given shelter to the accused. The DIG said two collaborators were arrested from different parts of Sepahijala district on Tuesday and others were arrested earlier.

Two other accused are absconding, police said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.. A week after the incident, a group of university and college students in Tripura have started an online campaign to stop "crime against women" demanding fast disposal of such cases and exemplary punishment of the accused persons.

Asmira Debbarma, a student of political science in Tripura University has formed an "SMS" (Stand against rape) group and at least 25 other students have joined the group. The group has appealed to all sections of people to stand bravely against the incidents of rape and put up posters in social media - Facebook, WhatsApp - to stop violence against women.

"We want fast disposal of the rape cases and exemplary punishment of the rapists. We want they should be hanged till death," Debbarma said..

