Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till Aug 31 with relaxations

Chief Minister K Palaniswami reasoned that 'significant' number of coronavirus cases had prompted the continuation of curbs and called for public cooperation towards strict adherence to social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene to contain the spread. The decision came after Palaniswami held discussions with District Collectors on Wednesday and the government appointed medical expert panel on Thursday where he took stock of the situation in the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:37 IST
TN govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till Aug 31 with relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 31, but with more relaxations, including scaling up workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants. Chief Minister K Palaniswami reasoned that 'significant' number of coronavirus cases had prompted the continuation of curbs and called for public cooperation towards strict adherence to social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene to contain the spread.

The decision came after Palaniswami held discussions with District Collectors on Wednesday and the government appointed medical expert panel on Thursday where he took stock of the situation in the state. As of Thursday, Tamil Nadu has 2.34 lakh Covid-19 cases, including 3,741 deaths.

Extending the total shutdown imposed across the state on Sundays in July to August, Palaniswami said intense curbs will be in place on August 2,9,16,23 and 30 as well. The Independence Day celebrations on August 15 will be held across the state as per Central government guidelines on precautions like social distancing and use of masks, he said in a statement.

Existing ban on religious congregations, operation of public transport including Metro rail, shopping malls, theatres and bars and all kinds of political and sporting activities, inter-state public and private transport will continue, he added. The e-pass system for inter-district and inter-state travel will continue, he said.

Schools and educational institutions will remain closed but they can continue with and promote online learning, the chief minister added. Ban on international aviation, but for services allowed by the MHA, will also continue.

Hotels and resorts will remain closed but those accommodating medical personnel, police and government officials, besides facilities used as quarantine centres will function, he said. Popoular tourist destinations Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal will remain out of bounds for travellers.

Among the relaxations, the government allowed increasing the size of workforce from existing 50 percent to 75 percent in private establishments and export firms in non containment zones covered under the Greater Chennai Police limits. Tea stalls, hotels and restaurants can provide dine-in services, but can accommodate only 50 percent of the capacity.

Earlier, they were allowed to provide only takeaway services. Dine-in services will be available from 6 AM-7PM while takeaway can be served till 9 pm, he added.

On the religous front, temples with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000, small mosques, dargahs and churches will be open for public with the permission of District Collectors, Palaniswami said. Big places of worship and those in Corporation limits, will remain closed.

Shops selling groceries and vegetables can remain open from 6 am to 7 pm, with the government allowing an additional hour of business in the evening. All other shops can run from 10 am to 7 pm, he said. E-commerce vendors can now supply both essential as well as non-essential goods.

The government asked companies to promote work from home culture. The relaxations would not apply in containment zones.

Palaniswami said further relaxations could be given to the curbs depending upon the virus spread situation..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Ka...

EXCLUSIVE-Portugal telcos won't use Huawei for 5G networks though no gov't ban

NOS, Altice and Vodafone, which dominate Portugals market, said they will not use Huaweis technology in their 5G core networks despite the government not banning the Chinese giant from the critical infrastructure. A NOS spokeswoman said the...

Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

Shrinking bottled water sales during COVID-19 lockdowns drove down Danones quarterly sales, and the company warned costs linked to the pandemic would weigh on its profit margin for the rest of the year. The consumer giant, owner of Evian an...

Hong Kong bars 12 from election, but denies impinging on civil rights

Hong Kongs government said on Thursday 12 pro-democracy candidates had been disqualified from running for election to the legislature, citing opposition to a new national security law imposed by Beijing, but denied infringing civil rights.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020