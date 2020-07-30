Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM flags off Bangalore Metro Phase 2 underground section work

The Chief Minister today set in motion one Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Urja, which will be tunneling between Cantonment and Shivajinagar stations here. "Work on all the reaches of the Metro phase-2 has begun and it is expected to be completed by 2024," Yediyurappa said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:53 IST
Karnataka CM flags off Bangalore Metro Phase 2 underground section work

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said his government was committed to providing all the infrastructure facilities to Bengaluru that has global recognition, as he flagged off the work on the underground section of the Metro Phase 2 line. The Chief Minister today set in motion one Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Urja, which will be tunneling between Cantonment and Shivajinagar stations here.

"Work on all the reaches of the Metro phase-2 has begun and it is expected to be completed by 2024," Yediyurappa said. Speaking at the event, he said Metro was playing an important role in easing traffic congestion in the city and in helping commuters reach their destination as quickly as possible, as he hoped that the projects get completed on time.

"Our government is committed to all round development of Bengaluru city. Bengaluru has been identified among the cities that are developing in a fast phase at the global level. Accordingly, providing basic infrastructure support to it is the duty of the government," he added.

According to Bangalore Metro, the underground section of the phase-2 of the project consists of 13.9 kms underground corridor from south ramp near Jayanagar fire station to north ramp near Nagawara underground station, comprising 12 underground stations and 10.37 kms of twin tunnels. The construction of the entire underground work has been divided into four packages namely RT01, RT02, RT03 and RT04, it said.

Noting that under RT03, the work involves tunneling from Cantonment Station to Shivajinagar station and from Cantonment station upto Tannery Road for a length of 2.88 kms with two underground stations, a release said, the contractor M/s' Larsen and Toubro Ltd has procured two slurry based Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) to complete the tunneling works. The names of the two TBMs are Urja and Vindhya, it added.

PTI KSU ROH ROH.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $20 million grant to help Samoa respond to coronavirus

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 20 million grant to help the Government of Samoa respond to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.The grant will help fund measures to upgrade Samoas health sector and support the government...

Lower-caste Indian villagers given cremation ground after funeral stopped

By Saurabh Sharma LUCKNOW, India, July 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A low-caste Indian community prevented from holding a funeral by their upper-caste neighbors in a case that triggered widespread outrage have been given their own cremat...

Sebi to auction Asurre Agrowtech's properties to recover investors' money

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has lined up as many as 18 properties of Asurre Agrowtech Ltd for an auction on August 30 at reserve price of nearly Rs 21 crore. The move is part of Sebis effort to recover funds raised by the com...

Chinese long-range bombers join drills over South China Sea

China said on Thursday that long-range bombers were among the aircraft that took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the strategic waterway. The exercises included n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020