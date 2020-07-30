Left Menu
Man receives electricity bill of Rs 6.67 lakh in Hyderabad

B Veerababu, a resident of Amberpet was in shock when he received an electricity bill of Rs 6.67 lakh for the last four months.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:08 IST
B Veerababu, a resident of Amberpet was in shock when he received an electricity bill of Rs 6.67 lakh for the last four months. Later on Wednesday, electricity department officials have approached Veerababuand changed the meter to avoid trouble in future.

Speaking to ANI, Veerababu said, "Usually, I get an electricity consumption bill of around Rs 800 to Rs 1,100 for my house. But for the past three months, the electricity department officials did not come to take the meter reading or nor did they generate any bill." Recently, a video went viral on the social media platforms, where B Veerababu was stating about his plight.

"A few days ago, I received an electric bill of Rs 6.67 lakh for my house in Amberpet. I immediately approached the electricity department office to verify my bill but they did not respond to my query. Later, I made a video, which went viral," he said. (ANI)

