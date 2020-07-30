Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soil from Rameswaram sent to Ayodhya for Ram temple

On Thursday, some priests, functionaries of Hindu Munnani and locals gathered sand from the sea, held special pujas, packed it in a gold-plated box and sent it to Ayodhya to be used in the construction of the temple, the outfit said. The soil was sent by post, it said.

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:26 IST
Soil from Rameswaram sent to Ayodhya for Ram temple

Soil was collected from the holy "Agni Theertham" sea here by a pro-Hindu outfit and others and sent to Ayodhya on Thursday to be used in the construction of the Ram temple. The bhumi pujan or ground breaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the legend, Lord Ram worshipped Lord Shiva in the form of a Linga at this island on his return with Sita from Sri Lanka after vanquishing Ravana. The famous Ramanathaswamy temple here is dedicated to Lord Shiva. On Thursday, some priests, functionaries of Hindu Munnani and locals gathered sand from the sea, held special pujas, packed it in a gold-plated box and sent it to Ayodhya to be used in the construction of the temple, the outfit said.

The soil was sent by post, it said. The construction of the long-awaited temple is set to commence with the ground breaking ceremony after the Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for it at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

AP reports 10,000 plus fresh cases for second day; Tally zooms to 1.30 lakh

The exponential growth of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as it recorded 10,000 plus cases for the second straight day on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,30,557. The state, only the second in the country after Maha...

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after P...

Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning. Moderate...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after historic GDP slump, Trump suggests election delay

Wall Street fell on Thursday following a historic contraction in second-quarter GDP and a tweet by President Donald Trump floating the possibility of delaying the U.S. November presidential elections. Trump, without evidence, repeated his c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020