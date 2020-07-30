Mercury drops after rain lashes Haryana, Punjab

People of Punjab and Haryana got much needed respite from sultry weather as several places in the two states were lashed by rain on Thursday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received overnight showers and recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal. Narnaul's maximum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. Karnal, which received heavy showers, recorded a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal while Ambala, which experienced light rain, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, down three degrees. Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab, which also received rain, recorded below normal maximum temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Amritsar registered a maximum of 32.3 degrees Celsius, down two degrees. According to the Met department forecast, rain/thundershowers are likely to lash parts of Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.