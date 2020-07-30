Left Menu
Development News Edition

AYUSH Minister launches dedicated Web-Portal for National AYUSH Mission

The Minister also released 4 publications including Operational Guidelines for establishment of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:32 IST
AYUSH Minister launches dedicated Web-Portal for National AYUSH Mission
In the webinar, 15 Health/AYUSH Ministers shared their views on Operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers and progress and implementation of National AYUSH Mission in their States/UTs. Image Credit: Twitter(@shripadynaik)

Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (I/C) for AYUSH chaired a Webinar of Health/AYUSH Ministers of all the States/UTs today to review the centrally sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission and Operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers.

On this occasion, Shri Naik launched a dedicated Web-Portal for National AYUSH Mission to submit State Annual Action Plans, Utilization Certificates, Physical & Financial Progress report, information related to DBT etc. in online mode to the Ministry. This initiative of Ministry of AYUSH will bring transparency and ease of doing work using IT applications, as per the policy of the Government. The Minister also released 4 publications including Operational Guidelines for establishment of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers.

In the webinar, 15 Health/AYUSH Ministers shared their views on Operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers and progress and implementation of National AYUSH Mission in their States/UTs. Health/AYUSH Ministers also ensured their full co-operation to operationalize AYUSH Health Wellness Center and to bring significant progress on approved activities under National AYUSH Mission.

Addressing the video conference Shri Shripad Naik requested the Health/AYUSH Ministers to give due focus to the early establishment and operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers to strengthen the primary Healthcare delivery system in real-terms and to extend the AYUSH health care to the needy public. He underlined the need to speed up the pace of work sanctioned under National AYUSH Mission and AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers, so that the benefit may reach to the common people.

Health/AYUSH Ministers from the States/UTs along with Principal Secretaries/Secretaries (Health/AYUSH), Commissioners/Directors participated in the Webinar.

On this occasion, Secretary, AYUSH Vd. Rajesh Kotecha stated that AYUSH Health & Wellness Center is an opportunity for the AYUSH system to establish its effectiveness in public health. He emphasized on timely utilization of funds released to the States/UTs. Joint Secretary, AYUSH Sh. Roshan Jaggi briefed about the National AYUSH Mission and AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers and requested all the States/UTs to timely operationalize AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers as per the target assigned to them.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

AP reports 10,000 plus fresh cases for second day; Tally zooms to 1.30 lakh

The exponential growth of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as it recorded 10,000 plus cases for the second straight day on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,30,557. The state, only the second in the country after Maha...

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after P...

Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal till Sunday

The Met department on Thursday forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next three days, while one or two places in the southern districts of the state are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning till Saturday morning. Moderate...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls after historic GDP slump, Trump suggests election delay

Wall Street fell on Thursday following a historic contraction in second-quarter GDP and a tweet by President Donald Trump floating the possibility of delaying the U.S. November presidential elections. Trump, without evidence, repeated his c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020