AYUSH Minister launches dedicated Web-Portal for National AYUSH Mission

Sh. Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (I/C) for AYUSH chaired a Webinar of Health/AYUSH Ministers of all the States/UTs today to review the centrally sponsored scheme of National AYUSH Mission and Operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers.

On this occasion, Shri Naik launched a dedicated Web-Portal for National AYUSH Mission to submit State Annual Action Plans, Utilization Certificates, Physical & Financial Progress report, information related to DBT etc. in online mode to the Ministry. This initiative of Ministry of AYUSH will bring transparency and ease of doing work using IT applications, as per the policy of the Government. The Minister also released 4 publications including Operational Guidelines for establishment of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers.

In the webinar, 15 Health/AYUSH Ministers shared their views on Operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers and progress and implementation of National AYUSH Mission in their States/UTs. Health/AYUSH Ministers also ensured their full co-operation to operationalize AYUSH Health Wellness Center and to bring significant progress on approved activities under National AYUSH Mission.

Addressing the video conference Shri Shripad Naik requested the Health/AYUSH Ministers to give due focus to the early establishment and operationalization of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers to strengthen the primary Healthcare delivery system in real-terms and to extend the AYUSH health care to the needy public. He underlined the need to speed up the pace of work sanctioned under National AYUSH Mission and AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers, so that the benefit may reach to the common people.

Health/AYUSH Ministers from the States/UTs along with Principal Secretaries/Secretaries (Health/AYUSH), Commissioners/Directors participated in the Webinar.

On this occasion, Secretary, AYUSH Vd. Rajesh Kotecha stated that AYUSH Health & Wellness Center is an opportunity for the AYUSH system to establish its effectiveness in public health. He emphasized on timely utilization of funds released to the States/UTs. Joint Secretary, AYUSH Sh. Roshan Jaggi briefed about the National AYUSH Mission and AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers and requested all the States/UTs to timely operationalize AYUSH Health & Wellness Centers as per the target assigned to them.

(With Inputs from PIB)