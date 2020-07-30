Following are the top stories at 9:15 PM: NATION DEL91 SINOINDIA-LADAKH Disengagement process not yet complete in eastern Ladakh: India on China claim New Delhi: India on Thursday said the process for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed though some progress was made, an assertion that came two days after China claimed frontline troops of the two countries have "completed" this exercise at most locations along their border. DEL99 RAJ-GOVERNOR-INTERVIEW Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra New Delhi: "The Constitution is supreme for me," Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Thursday, and refuted allegations that he had acted under the Central government's pressure in the political tussle. By Kumar Rakesh DEL75 RJ-CONG-LD CLP Rajasthan Cong MLAs will camp together till assembly session, says chief whip Jaipur: Congress MLAs huddled in a hotel here for the last fortnight will continue to camp together till the Rajasthan Assembly meets on August 14, a party leader said Thursday.

DEL104 SONIA-HOSPITAL Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said. DEL80 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY COVID-19: Herd immunity can't be strategic choice or option in India, says health ministry New Delhi: Given the size of India's population, herd immunity "cannot be a strategic choice or option", the health ministry said on Thursday as it urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour till a vaccine is developed.

DEL110 JK-LD SOZ Cong leader under 'unlawful house arrest' accuses J&K admin of 'lying' in SC Srinagar: Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz continued to be under house arrest on Thursday, in spite of the Jammu and Kashmir administration informing the Supreme Court that there are no curbs on the movement of the former Union minister. DEL92 CBI-LD NAVY CBI books 4 Navy officers for siphoning off over Rs 6.5 crore, carries out searches New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at 28 locations across four states after registering a case against four Navy officers for allegedly siphoning off Rs 6.76 crore by generating fake bills for purported supply of IT hardware to the Western Naval Command, officials said on Thursday.

DEL88 DL-LG-GOVT-LAWYERS Riot cases: LG Anil Baijal overturns Delhi Cabinet's decision on lawyers panel New Delhi: Lt Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has overturned the AAP government's decision to reject the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers to argue in the Supreme Court and the high court the cases related to the February riots in the city, an official statement said on Thursday. CAL17 AS-FLOOD Flood situation improves further in Assam, toll increases to 108 Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved further on Thursday though one more person lost his life taking the toll to 108 in the calamity, an official bulletin said.

BOM12 MH-SUSHANT-LD MINISTER Bihar cops scrutinise Sushant account details, visit Rhea home Mumbai: The visiting Bihar police team on Thursday started the process of scrutinising financial transactions and bank account details of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of their probe into his alleged suicide here last month, a Mumbai police official said. LEGAL LGD27 SC-RAJPUT-BIHAR Bihar govt files caveat in SC, seeks to be heard in Rhea's plea in Sushant Rajput death case New Delhi: Bihar government Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking that it be heard before any order is passed on the plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

LGD26 SC-ENCOUNTER-DUBEY Vikas Dubey encounter: Fresh plea in SC seeks removal of members of inquiry commission New Delhi: A fresh plea was Thursday filed in the Supreme Court seeking re-constitution of the inquiry commission set up to probe into the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter by removing former apex court judge Justice B S Chauhan as the Chairman along with two other members. BUSINESS DEL106 BIZ-LD RESULTS-RELIANCE Reliance beats street with record profit on back of gains from stake sale, Jio New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported record net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in June quarter after one-time gain from stake sale as well as bumper telecom revenues cushioned COVID-19-hit earnings from refining, petchem and retail segments.

FOREIGN FGN41 PAK-JADHAV Pak court forms 2-member bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday constituted a two-member bench to hear a review petition filed by the Pakistan government in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Pakistani media. By Sajjad Hussain PTI AD.