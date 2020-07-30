COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 11,147 new cases, 266 deaths

Left Menu
Maharashtra on Thursday reported as many as 11,147 new COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths, while 8,860 patients have been recovered, the state's health department said on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Thursday reported as many as 11,147 new COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths, while 8,860 patients have been recovered, the state's health department said on Thursday. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 4,11,798.

This includes 2,48,615 recovered and 1,48,150 active cases in the state. A total of 14,463 patients have lost their lives due to the pandemic. Across the country, there are 15,83,792 confirmed cases, out of which 5,28,242 remain active. Even as 10,20,582 have recovered, 34,968 patients have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

