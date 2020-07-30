1 held for demanding extortion money from UP man
On Tuesday evening at 6.30 pm, Santosh Ojha, a resident of Sikriganj area here, received a phone call from the suspect who allegedly threatened him and demanded Rs one crore as extortion money, they said. Ojha used to work in Indore and in 2015 he went to Mauritius.PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:49 IST
A contractor who allegedly demanded Rs one crore as extortion money from a man here was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, police said on Thursday. On Tuesday evening at 6.30 pm, Santosh Ojha, a resident of Sikriganj area here, received a phone call from the suspect who allegedly threatened him and demanded Rs one crore as extortion money, they said.
Ojha used to work in Indore and in 2015 he went to Mauritius. He worked for three years in Mauritius and returned home in 2018 to start a small business and farming in Sikriganj, said CO Yadvendra Krishna Narayan Khajni. After receiving the extortion call, Ojha informed police and the suspect, identified as Bajrangi Jagir, was nabbed on Wednesday, police said.
Jagir is a contractor of welding work and police is investigating how he got Ojha’s number, they said. “The accused will be brought to Gorakhpur on transit remand,” police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Ojha
- Chhattisgarh
- Bilaspur
- Sikriganj
- Mauritius
- Indore
- Gorakhpur
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister administers oath to 15 Parliamentary Secretaries
Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh govt approves formation of state culture council
Chhattisgarh: Man, who attempted self-immolation in front of CM residence, dies
Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates Godhan Nyay Yojana in Raipur