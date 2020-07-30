Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike of 1,156 new COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 667

Rajasthan reported its highest single-day spike of 1,156 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally over 40,000 as 13 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 667

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 40,936, of which 10,817 are active, a Health department official said here. A total of 29,231 patients have been discharged after treatment so far, he said. Three deaths were reported in Ajmer, two each in Bikaner, Jodhpur and Nagaur, and one fatality each was registered in Alwar, Barmer, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur, the official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has reached 184, followed by 83 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 41 in Ajmer, 38 in Bikaner, 34 in Kota, 30 in Pali, 24 in Nagaur and 16 each in Alwar and Dholpur. Among the fresh cases, 193 were recorded in Alwar, 153 in Jodhpur, 116 in Jaipur, 108 in Kota, 107 in Ajmer, 72 in Bikaner, 70 in Bharatpur, 51 in Nagaur, 48 in Pali, 31 in Bhilwara, 29 in Barmer, 23 in Rajsamand, 22 in Ganganagar, 19 in Chittorgarh, 18 in Jhalawar and 17 in Jaisalmer among others.