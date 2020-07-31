Left Menu
Burhi Gandak in spate, low-lying areas flooded in Muzaffarpur's Sakra

River Burhi Gandak at Sakra in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar continues to flow in extreme flood situation today, said Central Water Commission (CWC).

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:17 IST
River Burhi Gandak continues to be in spate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Burhi Gandak river is in spate at Sakra in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, flooding low-lying areas on its banks, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Owing to the breakdown of the ring dam of Budhi Gandak river, people in urban areas of the district have either started borrowing boats or making their own boats to go to a higher place.

"We are going to higher places where there is no water. Our houses have been submerged in the floodwaters. We were staying on roofs and there are no arrangements for us. We have rented boats to get out of here," said Vakeel Kumar, a flood victim. "We are facing a lot of difficulties here. No one has come so far to review the situation. There are no proper boats and so we are making our own boats using bamboo. All our material possessions are stuck inside the houses. There is no arrangement for food or water," said Lakhinder, another victim.

As many as 38,47,531 people have been affected due to floods in Bihar and 25,116 people have been shifted to shelter homes, said the Bihar government. As many as 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in affected areas, according to the State Government.

In Muzaffarpur district, 8,77,138 people have been affected due to floods while in Supaul 81,198 people have been affected so far. The misery of people in Bihar has grown after the waters of Gandaki and Bagmati rivers entered parts of Muzaffarpur district following incessant rainfall in the region. (ANI)

