Haryana Home Minister directs Karnal SP to submit report in death case of three children in Panipat

Talking to reporters in Ambala, Vij said that he has been briefed by the Panipat police about events which unfolded on Thursday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered Karnal's Superintendent of Police to conduct investigations and submit a report within two days in connection with the bodies of three children being found in Panipat under mysterious circumstances. Vij had sought full facts from Panipat police into the incident, as well as what led the force to use water cannons and cane charge when local villagers and family members of the three deceased boys were holding a protest in Panipat on Thursday alleging police inaction in the case.

Talking to reporters in Ambala, Vij said that he has been briefed by the Panipat police about events which unfolded on Thursday. About the death of the three children, in which Panipat police have registered a murder case on the complaint of family members of the minor boys, Vij said, “I have ordered SP Karnal to investigate and submit a report within two days. Whosoever is guilty, strict action will be taken as per law”.

On Thursday, Panipat police had used water cannon to disperse the protesters. The bodies of the three boys, aged between 10-12, were recovered from a canal near Binjhol village in Panipat.

Talking to reporters in Panipat, ruling BJP MLA from Indri, Ram Kumar Kashyap backed the family and the villagers' claim that police was not taking action against the culprits. “On July 7, three boys were murdered and their bodies were wrapped in cloth and later dumped. So far, police has failed to take action, the families of the victims should have got justice,” Kashyap said.

On police action against the protesters on Thursday, Kashyap said, “For seeking justice, they were holding a peaceful protest. But they were stopped and were brutally cane charged and water cannons were used. Parents of one of the deceased child were also beaten”. Kashyap alleged that the correct facts regarding the case are not coming out.

“Facts are being hidden pertaining to the murder. Police is not ready to accept that bodies of three children were wrapped in cloth and later dumped. I want that their families should get justice,” he said. Replying to a question, Kashyap said his community members have told him that if the families do not get justice, then, he should resign as MLA.

“My community people were telling me that I should resign, to which I said if that is required, I will not hesitate to do so,” he said. Notably, the families of the minor boys and the villagers have alleged police inaction in the case.

The protesters had raised slogans against the police on Thursday and said that culprits behind the murder of the boys have not been arrested. The family members said that six boys had gone to a "bleach house" near the village to bring thread for flying kites. While three returned home, the other three went missing.

The family had alleged that someone caught the boys in the "bleach house" and thrashed them..

