TN CM lays foundation stone for check dams, projects for Rs 280 cr

Tamil Nadu Chief minister K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for constructing a check dam across Pennaiyar river in Cuddalore district, besides several irrigation and other developmental projects in 17 districts across the state. The irrigation projects and the construction of check dams in Cuddalore and other districts would be executed by the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department at a total estimated cost of Rs 280.90 crore.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for 22 projects through video conferencing from the Secretariat, according to an official release here. The check dam in Kandarakottai village in Cuddalore district will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore and it will have a storage capacity of 28.58 mcft.

Apart from recharging 728 deep borewells that would help irrigate 2,912 acres of land, the check dam project would facilitate the recharge of ground water in a big way, the release added.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI.