Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Oil set for fragile recovery as economies limp towards normal

Oil is "caught-up in a step-wise re-balancing process" with the "pieces moving in the right direction" on the supply side, said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas. "It's in demand recovery where the uncertainty lies, with COVID-related developments generating concerns that the pace of re-opening may be impeded." The poll projected global demand to contract by between 7.2 and 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, versus last month's 6.5-8.7 million bpd prediction. A promising vaccine for the virus could, however, fast-track economic recovery and in turn boost oil prices, analysts said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:30 IST
POLL-Oil set for fragile recovery as economies limp towards normal
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Oil prices are set for a slow crawl upwards this year as the gradual easing of coronavirus-led restrictions buoy demand, although a second COVID-19 wave could slow the pace of recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $41.50 a barrel in 2020, up slightly from the $40.41 consensus in last month's survey and compared with around $42 average for the benchmark thus far this year. It is expected to average $49.85 in 2021.

The 2020 outlook for West Texas Intermediate rose to $37.51 per barrel from June's $36.10. Oil is "caught up in a step-wise re-balancing process" with the "pieces moving in the right direction" on the supply side, said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

"It's in-demand recovery where the uncertainty lies, with COVID-related developments generating concerns that the pace of re-opening may be impeded." The poll projected global demand to contract by between 7.2 and 8.5 million barrels per day (BPD) this year, versus last month's 6.5-8.7 million BPD prediction.

A promising vaccine for the virus could, however, fast-track economic recovery and in turn boost oil prices, analysts said. "A breakthrough of the $40-$45 range is possible if the comeback of the global economy will be faster and stronger than expected," LBBW analyst Frank Schallenberger said.

The International Energy Agency raised its 2020 demand forecast earlier this month to 92.1 million BPD. Brent prices have rebounded sharply since plunging to an over 20-year low in April, helped by production cuts by OPEC and its allies starting in May, apart from the gradual lifting of lockdowns, prompting the producer group to decide on easing the record supply reductions from August.

"The decision to ease curbs provides them (OPEC) with an easy solution to reverse them if the demand recovery suddenly stalls," said OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi

Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received cert...

COVID-19: LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, official sources said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over,...

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...

Gadkari inaugurates upstream lane of Bihar's Gandhi Setu renovated at a cost of Rs 1,742 cr

Terming the renovated Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Bihar as an engineering marvel and lifeline for the masses, Union road minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the government is laying a network of bridges and highways to beef up infrastructure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020