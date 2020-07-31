Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somen Mitra's death leaves Bengal Congress rudderless, party in quandary over successor

Most Congress leaders known for their organisational or oratorical skills have switched over to the TMC in the last two decades, leaving a leadership vacuum in the state, he said. Under Mitra, the Congress in West Bengal aligned with the CPI(M)-led Left Front to take on the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:31 IST
Somen Mitra's death leaves Bengal Congress rudderless, party in quandary over successor

The death of West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has left a deep leadership void in the party in decline, as it seeks a successor to the veteran who could revive the party ahead of the assembly elections due next year. Mitra, who headed the state Congress thrice, died in a Kolkata hospital on Thursday.

According to party sources, the lack of young leaders with promise in its ranks has presented a situation where the Congress will have to depend on the old guard. The three leaders in the reckoning for the post are Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Abdul Mannan, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Both Bhattacharya and Chowdhury have served as state Congress president.

"It is unlikely that Adhir Chowdhury will take charge as the state unit chief as he already holds a very important position in the Lok Sabha. Abdul Mannan and Pradip Bhattacharya are the two possible options with the Rajya Sabha MP having an edge as he has served as the PCC chief in the past. Let's see what happens," a senior Congress leader told PTI. AICC West Bengal in-charge Gaurav Gogoi, who arrived here on Thursday night, is likely to hold a meeting with the state leaders on the matter.

"The Bengal unit of the party never had any dearth of good leaders in the past. However, there is no such promising young leader in the organisation who could helm the state unit no," the Congress leader said, insisting that his identity not be disclosed. Most Congress leaders known for their organisational or oratorical skills have switched over to the TMC in the last two decades, leaving a leadership vacuum in the state, he said.

Under Mitra, the Congress in West Bengal aligned with the CPI(M)-led Left Front to take on the ruling TMC and a resurgent BJP. Mitra's loss came at a time when the party was trying to forge a third alternative in the state against the TMC and the BJP.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi

Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received cert...

COVID-19: LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, official sources said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over,...

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...

Gadkari inaugurates upstream lane of Bihar's Gandhi Setu renovated at a cost of Rs 1,742 cr

Terming the renovated Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Bihar as an engineering marvel and lifeline for the masses, Union road minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the government is laying a network of bridges and highways to beef up infrastructure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020