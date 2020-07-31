Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chevron posts $8.3 billion loss on write downs, job cuts

Chevron Corp on Friday reported an $8.3 billion loss on asset writedowns from plummeting fuel prices, an forced exit from Venezuela and expenses tied to thousands of jobs cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:46 IST
Chevron posts $8.3 billion loss on write downs, job cuts

Chevron Corp on Friday reported an $8.3 billion loss on asset writedowns from plummeting fuel prices, an forced exit from Venezuela and expenses tied to thousands of jobs cuts. Multibillion-dollar asset writedowns have become a prominent part of second-quarter energy results, as a global oil glut emerged as the COVID-19 pandemic cut fuel demand. Chevron rivals Total, Royal Dutch Shell, and Eni each wrote down billions of dollars in assets. BP has signaled an up to $17.5 billion hit.

Chevron wrote down its oil and gas production properties by $5.6 billion, including its entire investment in crisis-ravaged Venezuela, where it was the last major U.S. oil company still operating until ordered to wind down business by the Trump Administration. The loss also includes $1 billion to cover severance pay for up to 6,700 of its 45,000-person staff to leave their jobs in a global restructuring.

The massive writedowns reflect the global economic downturn caused by the pandemic, and follow a $10 billion writedown of mostly natural gas properties in the fourth quarter of 2019. Oil companies are reducing the value of holdings as a realization grows that a deepening economic downturn could depress energy prices for years. The total value of U.S. goods and services produced last quarter fell at a 32.9% annual rate, the deepest decline in economic activity in modern history.

“The economic impact of the response to COVID-19 significantly reduced demand for our products and lowered commodity prices," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth in a statement, citing the lower demand for the writedowns. The company's output last quarter fell by about 189,000 barrels of oil and gas compared with a year ago, reflecting its efforts to limit losses and earlier property sales.

The writedown of oil and gas properties included non-shale operations in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oilfield, offshore Gulf of Mexico fields, and undefined properties outside the United States. The writedowns pushed Chevron's loss to $8.27 billion, or $4.44 a share, compared to a profit of $4.3 billion, or $2.27 a share, a year ago. Adjusted loss was $3 billion, or $1.59 per share, compared to a profit of $3.4 billion, or $1.77 per share, last year, it reported.

The loss reflects an average 65% reduction in the prices received for its petroleum produced last quarter as demand plummeted amid COVID-19 travel restrictions and declining industrial demand for fuels. The company's stock was indicated 3.6% lower in pre-market trading on Friday. It closed at $86.27 on Thursday, down 29% from the start of the year.

Chevron had long resisted leaving Venezuela, arguing its presence helped support local workers and any exit would hand over its assets to Russian or Chinese oil companies. It has operated in the country for nearly 100 years through joint ventures with the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA. But the Trump administration gave Chevron until December to wind down the business amid U.S. sanctions designed to oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Congo soldier shoots dead 12 in drunken rampage

A soldier shot dead 12 people and injured nine others during a drunken rampage in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday evening, regional authorities said. Security services are conducting a search for the gunman in the city of S...

Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi

Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received cert...

COVID-19: LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, official sources said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over,...

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020