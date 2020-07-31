43 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 4,453 cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,453 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths due to the disease, taking the infection tally to more than 85,000 and the death toll to 1,630 in the state. "In the past 24 hours, 4,453 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases were found. There are 34,968 active cases in the state and 48,663 patients have been discharged after treatment," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

"The death toll due to the disease has reached 1,630," he said. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state is 85,261, the official said. Prasad said the state has conducted more than 23.25 lakh tests for coronavirus and on Thursday 1,15,618 samples were tested.

The official said there is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet, but people should remain alert and immediately go for testing if they develop symptoms. Prasad said early detection is a must to effectively tackle the disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to maintain utmost caution at all levels to break the chain of COVID-19 infection and ensure strict compliance of Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the central government. At a regular meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed on the need for continuous efforts to create awareness about the virus, an official release said.

Expressing satisfaction over the state conducting 1.15 lakh COVID tests per day, he called for prompt door to door surveys and contact tracing work without any laxity, it said. He also said that all possible help and relief should be extended to the people in flood hit areas besides making arrangement for green fodder and proper cleanliness in cow shelters, the release said.