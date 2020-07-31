Left Menu
Development News Edition

Certain categories of sexual offences record decrease while other on increase

The Minister expressed concern at the number of sexual violence cases being reported at educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:38 IST
Certain categories of sexual offences record decrease while other on increase
The Minister called on the private sector as well as gender activists’ organisations to work with the government to defeat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). Image Credit: Flickr

The cases for sexual offences have increased by 1.7% when compared to the previous year.

According to crimes statistics released by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, on Friday, in 2018/2018 the total cases of sexual offences stood at 52 420 and they increased in 2019/2020 to 53 293. This translates to an increase of 873 cases.

The Minister said certain categories of sexual offences recorded a decrease while other categories are on the increase.

The crime statistics show that cases of attempted sexual offences decreased as in 2018/2019 a total of 2 146 cases were reported while 2 076 cases were reported in 2019/2020.

Figures for contact sexual offences show that in 2018/2019 a total of 1 254 cases were reported and in 2019/2020 the number of cases stood at 1 179.

Cases of rape increased by 706. In 2018/2019, a total of 41 583 rape cases were reported while in 2019/2020 the number of cases stood at 42 289.

A total of 7 437 sexual assault cases were reported in 2018/2019 and 7 749 cases were reported in 2019/2020.

The Minister expressed concern at the number of sexual violence cases being reported at educational institutions. "It is of concern that educational institutions are becoming hotbeds for sexual violence, 380 cases of rape were reported at either schools, universities, colleges or daycare facilities."

"Fellow South Africans, this category of crime has terrorised most households and communities as most of these crimes happen behind closed doors and only publicised when the offence has been committed and in most cases when victims of crimes are no more," Cele said.

The Minister called on the private sector as well as gender activists' organisations to work with the government to defeat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

"Awareness campaigns on GBVF must be intensified; private sector and gender activists' organisations must work together with government to defeat the scourge and expose perpetrators in this regard," Cele said.

Aggravated robbery

Meanwhile, under the subcategories of aggravated robbery; robbery of cash in transit vehicles recorded a decrease of 10.4% and bank robberies declined by 100%.

"During the period under review, there were no bank robberies in South Africa. However, in the same category, carjacking and truck hijacking have recorded an increase of 13.3% and 1.7% respectively.

"Operational interventions have been deployed accordingly to address the growing increase," the Minister said.

A total of 16 026 cases carjacking were reported in 2018/2019 and increased to 18 162 cases in 2019/2020.

Cases for truck hijacking stood at 1 182 in 2018/2019 and increased to 1 202 the following year.

In 2018/2019 a total of 183 cases for the robbery of cash in transit were recorded while in 2019/2020 the figure decreased to 164.

Cases reported for robbery at residential premises stood at 22 431 in 2018/2019 while 21 130 cases were reported in 2019/2020.

A total of 19 991 cases of a robbery at non-residential premises were recorded in 2018/2019 and 20 651 cases were recorded in 2019/2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Research and innovation highlighted as critical pillars in fighting COVID-19

Mobilising support from medical experts, solidarity, and harnessing science, research and innovation have been highlighted as critical pillars in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.These are some of the key outcomes from the virtual n...

WRAPUP 4-Hong Kong delays polls citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled citys legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. T...

At 2.18%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

Indias COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Wall Streets main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020