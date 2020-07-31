Maha: Peeping Tom arrested in Thane COVID-19 facility

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly intruding into the privacy of a woman at Thane's Global Hub COVID-19 facility and outraging her modesty, police said on Friday. Fazel Haq Mohammad Umer Khan, a resident of Turbhe, was held on Thursday night under section 509 of IPC, Senior Inspector AV Deshmukh of Kapurbawadi police station said.

"On Tuesday afternoon, the accused peeped into the bathroom when the victim was inside. He tried to flee when she raised an alarm but was caught by other inmates of the facility," he said. As the victim did not want to pursue the case, the Thane Municipal Corporation, which manages the facility, filed a police complaint after which Khan was arrested, the official said.