490 new COVID cases in J&K, 12 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir registered 490 more novel coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections over the 20,000 mark on Friday, while the death toll rose to 377 with 12 more fatalities, officials said. There are 7,765 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 12,217 patients have recovered so far, according to the officials.

Two out of the 12 new fatalities were from the Jammu region, while 10 were from the Kashmir Valley. The death toll from the pandemic rose to 377 -- 349 in Kashmir and 28 in Jammu, the officials said. Out of the 490 new cases, the highest number of 128 infections were from Srinagar, followed by 85 in Pulwama district. As many as 143 new COVID-19 cases were from Jammu, while 347 were from the Valley, taking the tally to 20,359, the officials said.

The new cases detected include 64 people who had returned to the Union territory recently, the officials added. PTI SSB MIJ HMB.