Goa reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 5,913

"209 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,913 including 1,657 active cases and 4,211 recovered cases; death toll 45," said the Goa Health Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,45,318 active cases in the country. (ANI)