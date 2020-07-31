Goa reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 5,913
A total of 209 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Friday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 5,913.
"209 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,913 including 1,657 active cases and 4,211 recovered cases; death toll 45," said the Goa Health Department.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,45,318 active cases in the country. (ANI)
