Karnataka: Woman mortgages 'mangalsutra' to buy TV for kids' education in Gadag

A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her 'mangalsutra' to buy a television set for her children following the Karnataka government's decision to continue the classes through TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A resident of Radder Naganur village, Kasturi, who is also a mother of two, purchased a television set against her 'mangalsutra' for Rs 14,000. She bought the TV after her children's school teachers asked them to attend classes via the television set.

Kasturi told ANI, "I can not send the children to the neighbours' house every day and it was necessary for them to study. We had no other option but to buy a TV set." She said, "Both, my husband and I are daily wage workers and during coronavirus, we do not have work or money."

"I sold my 'mangalsutra' for Rs 20,000 and bought a TV for Rs 14,000," said Kasturi while happily adding, "Now, my kids can study at home itself." Kasturi's daughter, Surekha said, "We did not have the TV for several months but now when we have it, we will study and get a bigger 'mangalsutra' for my mother." (ANI)