Khattar orders suspension of 6 Gurgaon revenue officials over land-deed registration violation

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday placed under suspension six revenue officials of Gurgaon with immediate effect for allegedly registering land deeds in violation of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. Those placed under suspension are tehsildars and maib tehsildars. They have been placed under suspension with immediate effect and charge-sheeted, according to a statement.

Registration of FIRs has also been ordered against these officials under relevant provisions of the law, it said. The Gurgaon division commissioner has also been directed to submit a detailed inquiry report regarding the officials who have allegedly changed the entries of land from agricultural to non-agricultural with "malafide intent" so as to facilitate the registration of deeds in violation of the Act.

The departments of town and country planning and urban local bodies have been directed to conduct an internal inquiry regarding the no-objection certificates issued by the revenue officials and submit a report on it to the Revenue Department within two weeks. Over a week ago, Haryana had temporarily stopped the registration of land transfer deeds in the state to weed out various malpractices in the government's key revenue generation process.

The registration of transfer deeds of various categories of land had been stopped for varying periods between July 22 and August 15, an official release said earlier. "The state government has given serious consideration to the complaints of malpractices that exist in the current mechanism for registration of deeds for the transfer of land. Therefore, it has been decided to temporarily halt the registration of transfer deeds," the release had said.

To build a technology and data-based mechanism to curb and curtail possible malpractices and to ensure system-readiness for the purpose, the government has decided as an interim measure to temporarily halt the registration of deeds relating to the transfer of land, with effect from July 22, while gearing up the technology and process-based system to be put in place for curbing malpractices, the release had said. PTI SUN HMB.