Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI carries out searches at Shipping ADG's residence

The CBI carried out searches at the residence of the additional director general of shipping on Friday after booking him for allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 for delaying an ongoing case in the Gujarat High Court, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:23 IST
CBI carries out searches at Shipping ADG's residence

The CBI carried out searches at the residence of the additional director general of shipping on Friday after booking him for allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 for delaying an ongoing case in the Gujarat High Court, officials said. The case has been registered on a complaint from CBI police inspector R S Gosain against ADG Sandeep Awasthi and after a preliminary inquiry.

It is alleged that Awasthi received Rs 50,000 from Prakash B Rajput "for being favourable to them in the High Court of Gujarat by means of not pressing the matter, taking adjournments and also delaying filing the counter affidavits of DG Shipping in Special Civil Application and other related matters". Through the application, an order of the Directorate General of Shipping, was challenged in the high court by exporters Prakash B Rajput and Prashant Shukla.

The agency had received source information that Awasthi had allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from them, with two individuals Adam Haroon Bhaya and Haresh Lalwani negotiating on behalf of him, following which it started surveillance on their activities. It emerged that Awasthi was scheduled to meet them at Lalwani's residence in Khar, Mumbai, on March 15.

After two hours when they came out, the waiting CBI team accosted them for inquiry. The agency alleged that it came out during the inquiry that Awasthi was in regular touch with Rajput, meeting regularly in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and had received Rs 50,000 on March 5, according to the officials.

The agency has alleged that the amount was collected by signing receipt book of a company through which money was sent. PTI ABS HMB.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

ArcelorMittal South Africa logs R2 613 mn loss in H1 2020

ArcelorMittal South Africa AMSA, the South African subsidiary of Lakshmi Mittals global steel empire, has reported a headline loss of R2 613 million for the first six months of the year, compared to a loss of R638 million in the previous ye...

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

The first two COVID-19 vaccines to enter large-scale U.S. trials will not be tested in pregnant women this year, raising questions about how this vulnerable population will be protected from the coronavirus, researchers told Reuters. Modern...

Google says 20 U.S. states, territories 'exploring' contact tracing apps

Alphabet Incs Google said on Friday that 20 U.S. states and territories, representing about 45 of the countrys population, are exploring contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus using a tool it developed with Apple Inc. In addition, t...

Maha: Lockdown extended till Aug 15 in Latur

The lockdown to contain theCOVID-19 outbreak in Latur was on Friday extended to August15, an official saidThe lockdown with minimal exemptions was on from July15 and was to end on July 31, he added....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020