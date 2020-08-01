Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chanting of mantras, temple prayers in Goa to fight COVID-19

COVID-19 is one such negative energy which has affected the humans," the former state minister said. In South Goa district, the residents of Netravali village in Sanguem taluka have been offering prayers at the temple of 'Betal Sateri', a local deity.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 09:26 IST
Chanting of mantras, temple prayers in Goa to fight COVID-19

From chanting of 'Mahamrityunjay' mantra to offering special prayers at temples, people in parts of Goa have started seeking "divine intervention" in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where the infection count has gone above 5,900 so far. The coastal state, which was declared a COVID-19 green zone on May 1, had started witnessing a spurt in the number of cases a few days after that.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest regional political outfit in the state, said it has organised chanting of 'Mahamrityunjay' mantra in temples across Goa against the pandemic. MGP leader and party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar said that this mantra would be chanted one lakh times in each temple across the state.

"We started from Vamaneshwar temple at Dhavali village in Ponda taluka in North Goa on Friday," he said. "The Mahamrityunjay mantra, which is a part of Rigveda, has power to eliminate all the negative energy around us. COVID-19 is one such negative energy which has affected the humans," the former state minister said.

In South Goa district, the residents of Netravali village in Sanguem taluka have been offering prayers at the temple of 'Betal Sateri', a local deity. "The local people have been seeking divine intervention by holding special prayers at the temple of Betal Sateri," retired teacher Dayanand Naik said.

Priest Kushta Velip, who heads the temple, said, "We believe that divine intervention is necessary to get rid of COVID-19. The pandemic is spreading everywhere." The village had remained unaffected till one of its residents, who worked in capital Panaji, tested positive for the infection after his return. "All the villagers had to be tested after that.

Thankfully, it was just one person who was found infected," said Amit Naik, a local resident. The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 5,913 on Friday, while the death toll due to the infection was 45.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Harden, Rockets reel in Mavs, prevail in OT

James Harden scored 49 points, Russell Westbrook added 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets erased a 14-point deficit and rallied for a 153-149 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in The Arena at the ESPN Wide Wor...

Attempt to control Baghjan blowout failed as Athey Wagon topples

The final attempt to plug the blowout at an Oil India Limiteds OIL natural gas well at Baghjan in Tinsukia district, which has been on fire since June 9 , did not succeed when a wagon used in the process toppled over. All operational crew r...

Florida teen masterminded Twitter hack that hit Biden, Musk accounts among others

A 17-year-old Florida boy masterminded the hacking of celebrity accounts on Twitter Inc, including those of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, officials said on Friday. A 19-year-old British man...

PM pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to one of the icons of Indias freedom struggle Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary, saying his intellect, courage and idea of swaraj continue to inspire peopleHe also sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020