Telangana reports 2,083 new COVID-19 cases in record single day spike

With 11 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 530, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on July 31. While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the epicentre of the virus spread in the state, continues to report a high number of cases, there has been a sharp rise in theinfections being reported from different districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 2,083 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike so far, breaching the two thousand mark for the first time, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 64,786. With 11 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 530, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on July 31.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the epicentre of the virus spread in the state, continues to report a high number of cases, there has been a sharp rise in theinfections being reported from different districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar. Out of the 2,083 fresh cases, 578 were from the GHMC, followed by Ranga Reddy (228) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (197) districts, the bulletin said.

The other districts which reported substantial number of cases include Warangal Urban (134), Karimnagar (108) and Sangareddy (101). The case fatality rate in the state was 0.81 per cent, while it was 2.18 per cent at the national level, it said.

As many as 46,502 people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 17,754 were under treatment. The recovery rate was 71.7 per cent in the state, while it was 64.54 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 11,359. The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 per cent, it said.

The bulletin said 21,011 samples were tested on July 31. Cumulatively, 4,58,593 samples have been tested.

Talking about age and gender wise COVID-19 positive details, it said 65.6 per cent were male, while 34.4 per cent were female. On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent.

The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent. The number of vacant isolation, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,138 and 3,371 and 1,344 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector. It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The government provided a list oflaboratories, list of rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, the list of containmentzones in GHMC and in different districts. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

