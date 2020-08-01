Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Saturday said he and his wife have been under home quarantine after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Patil had tweeted on Friday night that his son-in-law too has been found infected by the virus. Prior to Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Tourism Minister C T Ravi had tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:58 IST
Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Saturday said he and his wife have been under home quarantine after they were tested positive for coronavirus. In a video message posted on Twitter, the Minister said he and his wife Vanaja were asymptomatic and there was no need for anyone to panic.

He was confident that both of them would recover and would be back to work soon. Patil had tweeted on Friday night that his son-in-law too has been found infected by the virus.

Prior to Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Tourism Minister C T Ravi had tested positive for COVID-19. The independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh recovered from coronavirus recently.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too was under self- isolation for some time a couple of weeks ago after a few staff at his office-cum-residence-'Krishna' were found infected by the virus. As on Friday, 1.24 lakh people were found COVID positive of which 2,314 people lost their lives and 72,005 are recovering.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. Heavy rains have...

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...

Reinstate me as IPL commentator, Manjrekar tells BCCI

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has sent an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI asking the body to reinstate him as a commentator for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. The IPL is slated to be p...

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengals state secretariat Nabanna will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020